The Made In Chelsea stars live next door to each other

Sam Thompson pranks his sister Louise in the BEST way

Sam Thompson has played an epic prank on his sister Louise.

The siblings live next door to each other in Chelsea, often sharing funny videos together on social media.

Taking to his Instagram Stories today, Sam documented his struggle to get into Louise’s home while she was busy working, admitting he needed his key back.

Upon entering the house, the Made In Chelsea star decided to hack his sister’s Twitter account, writing: “Just signed up for ex on the beach! so excited!”

Louise has been engaged to fiancé Ryan Libbey since 2018, so signing up for a dating show is definitely not on her agenda.

The 30-year-old famously dated Spencer Matthews back in 2013, with their tumultuous relationship playing out on Made In Chelsea.

Filming his sister’s reaction to the prank, Sam laughed and warned her that she “may want to check her Twitter”, while Louise threatened she had “collateral” on him.

The news comes after Sam broke his silence after taking back Zara McDermott, after she admitted to cheating on him.

The couple dramatically split back in August, after Sam found out Zara was unfaithful during the early stages of their relationship.

However, the reality stars have since rekindled their romance, after the 28-year-old decided to “forgive” Zara’s mistakes.

Speaking to MailOnline, Sam said: “I believe in forgiveness. I understand the context – and I think in any walk of life you can’t move forward unless you forgive.”

“Forgiveness allows you to heal. You can only heal when you forgive the other person and get over that.”