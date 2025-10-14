Sam Thompson ‘hard launches’ new girlfriend and she’s ALREADY met his sister Louise

Sam Thompson has “hard launched” his new girlfriend, and it appears she’s already met his sister Louise.

The pair have reportedly been on several dates after they first met last year on a photoshoot for Sam’s sunglasses brand Dinelli Eyewear.

But obviously keen to show her off to the world, Sam has now appeared to hard launch his new girlfriend, Talitha Balinska, on Instagram.

On Instagram, the television personality shared a clip of him enjoying a LEGO building date night.

The clip begins with Sam telling his sister Louise that he has a date, as she makes fun of both his love of Harry Potter and LEGO.

Talitha then appears in the clip as she sits down with a sorting hat on and says: “What did I miss?”

Fans were delighted for Sam in the comments, as one wrote: “What an elite hard launch!” while a second added: “Omg …. Is this the hard launch of PEEPS.”

Earlier this week, the first pictures of Sam and his new reported girlfriend were released, as they enjoyed a day out in London.

In photos obtained by The Sun, the I’m A Celebrity star was spotted in Chelsea’s Duke of York Square, treating his new model girlfriend, Talitha Balinska, to a Bite Mi snack.

The two also stayed out of sight when exploring the Fine Food market, dressed in jeans and baseball caps.

A source told The Sun: “Sam and Talitha appear to be very loved-up and were enjoying their day out together.”

“Sam seemed like he knew all of the best spots, given that Chelsea is his stomping ground.”

Speaking to his best friend and co-podcast host Pete Wicks, in a clip for their podcast Staying Relevant, Sam hinted at his new love interest.

When asked by Pete how his weekend was, he replied: “I had a great weekend, I went to the pub, just me and a friend, me and some peeps.”

To which Pete responded: “A peep?,” as Sam laughed: “Yes, there was a peep there.”

Pete probed his best friend as he asked: “And how is that peep?” as Sam spilt: “That peep was absolutely, he or she, absolutely lovely.”

Sam further teased that there would be “a couple of repeats” of his great weekend.