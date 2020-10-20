Sam Thompson ’embarrassed’ by Zara McDermott’s public apologies – as she tries to win him back

Sam Thompson ’embarrassed’ by Zara McDermott’s public apologies – as she tries...

Sam Thompson is reportedly “embarrassed” by Zara McDermott’s public apologies, as she tries to win him back.

The couple dramatically split back in August, after Sam found out Zara hooked up with someone else during the early stages of their relationship.

At the time, it was reported that Zara cheated on him with someone “in the music industry”, around the same time she took part in the celebrity version of The X Factor last year.

Since the dramatic split, Zara has posted a public letter apologising to Sam for being “unfaithful”, as well as an emotional video of the former couple entitled “TO THE LOVE OF MY LIFE…” on her Instagram.

An insider told New! Magazine that Sam was “embarrassed” and “angry” about Zara’s social media pleas, revealing he needs “space” from his ex.

“Sam told Zara he needed some space to get his head straight,” the source revealed.

“He wanted time to think everything through and, in all honesty, just found her public apology a bit embarrassing.

“It made him angry because he now thinks she’s just brought unwanted attention to their split again.”

Zara first admitted that she made a “huge mistake” in a lengthy Instagram Story earlier this month, writing: “Hey everyone, I just wanted to address the recent speculation in the media.