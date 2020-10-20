Sam Thompson ’embarrassed’ by Zara McDermott’s public apologies – as she tries to win him back

Sam Thompson is reportedly “embarrassed” by Zara McDermott’s public apologies, as she tries to win him back.
The couple dramatically split back in August, after Sam found out Zara hooked up with someone else during the early stages of their relationship.
At the time, it was reported that Zara cheated on him with someone “in the music industry”, around the same time she took part in the celebrity version of The X Factor last year.
Since the dramatic split, Zara has posted a public letter apologising to Sam for being “unfaithful”, as well as an emotional video of the former couple entitled “TO THE LOVE OF MY LIFE…” on her Instagram.
An insider told New! Magazine that Sam was “embarrassed” and “angry” about Zara’s social media pleas, revealing he needs “space” from his ex.
“Sam told Zara he needed some space to get his head straight,” the source revealed.
“He wanted time to think everything through and, in all honesty, just found her public apology a bit embarrassing.
“It made him angry because he now thinks she’s just brought unwanted attention to their split again.”
“All I want to do is make this right and I think the least he deserves is me being honest with myself and all of you. I love you Sam. Forever.”
Shortly afterwards, the Love Island star shared an emotional video montage expressing how much she loved and missed Sam.
Zara wrote: “There aren’t enough words to describe how I feel about you,” she wrote.
“You are my favourite person, my truest love. I made this video montage for you of our memories over these last few years. I want to create a million more memories like these throughout the rest of my life… with you.
“I am sorry our journey hasn’t been the easiest, and I am forever wishing I could find a way to turn back the clock. Remember… you are everything.
“You are my moon and all my stars and everything in between. I miss you. I love you more and more every day.”
There aren't enough words to describe how I feel about you. You are my favourite person, my truest love. I made this video montage for you of our memories over these last few years. I want to create a million more memories like these throughout the rest of my life… with you. I am sorry our journey hasn't been the easiest, and I am forever wishing I could find a way to turn back the clock. Remember… you are everything. You are my moon and all my stars and everything in between. ❤️ I miss you. I love you more and more every day.
On Monday night, Made In Chelsea aired the dramatic split between the two, giving viewers a glimpse into how it all played out.
Zara emotionally pleaded with Sam for his forgiveness, saying: “I know you won’t believe a word I say, but I know we’ve built such a bond since this all happened.
“This has been bubbling away in my mind for so long and theres just no right opportunity to say something like that…I just couldn’t do it.”
Sam replied: “I’m the first person to hold my hands up and say I’ve done some f*cked up sh*t but I’ve never done anything like that.
“The seediness of consistently shagging and calling me when I’m at home, when the rest of your band are in bed with their other halves. That is not the person I know at all.”
Through tears, Zara said: “It’s not the person I know either. There’s no justification for anything.
“The way that I’ve behaved, the way I’ve acted or the things I’ve done. It’s disgusting and I hate myself so much.”
Sam replied: “Look, this is the thing, Zara, I can’t believe anything you’re saying because its taken so long to even get here, and you can’t have a relationship like that.”
“I promised myself that I would never be the guy to look at someones phone, to ask where they’ve been when they get back at 10pm… and I can’t trust myself.
“You’re so good at lying and that’s how it’ll go and that’s why I cannot be with you.”
An emotional Zara pleaded: “I wanna work through this with you”, to which Sam replied: “We can’t. You didn’t even feel the guilt. You’re still liking his photos.”
“There was no guilt there when I was next to you in bed. There’s [only] guilt now because you’ve been caught.”
“I just see absolutely no way [we can move forward],” he added. “I can’t even trust this. I can’t do it.”
Sam told an emotional Zara that he needed “space” before walking away, leaving her in tears on a park bench.
