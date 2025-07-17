Sam Thompson ‘dating’ well-known American nutritionist Steph Robinson just weeks after split from Samie Elishi

Sam Thompson is reportedly “dating” an American nutritionist, just weeks after his split from Samie Elishi.

The 32-year-old reportedly had a series of dates with Steph Robinson after splitting with Love Island’s Samie Elishi only a few weeks earlier.

It was Sam’s first public romance after splitting from 28-year-old Zara McDermott, his partner of five years, who is currently seeing Louis Tomlinson, a former member of One Direction.

However, the pair’s relationship was said to have “fizzled out” according to MailOnline, earlier this month.

Of Sam and Steph’s reported romance, an insider told the MailOnline: “Sam and Steph have been on a few dates and are getting to know each other.

“Steph travels a lot for her work as a content creator but is currently spending an extended period in London and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Sam is definitely having fun as a single man, going out when he isn’t working, and spreading his wings.”

The American has over 170k followers on TikTok, and 248k on Instagram and is known online for sharing tips on wellness, gut health and nutrition.

The reports come shortly after the former Made In Chelsea star spoke about being spotted reuniting with Samie, his former flame.

He said, speaking on his podcast, Staying Relevant: “I’m going to be honest with you, really lovely. And yeah, actually, just spent a lot of time having a chat, having a chinwag, just such an epic chat.”

Sam joked that Samie cared more about Pete than him, adding: “She loves you. She did ask about you. She seemed to care more about you than me really.”

Earlier this month, a source told the MailOnline that the pair’s romance had “fizzled out” due to their busy schedules.

The source said: “Sam and Samie’s romance just fizzled out. There was so much attraction between them initially, but their busy schedules made it difficult for them to spend quality time together.”

“For Sam, it was his first relationship since his split from Zara, and the feeling is he would rather concentrate on work before getting into another long-term commitment.”

Shortly after the report, Sam spoke to his best pal Pete on their podcast, Staying Relevant and confessed he would not be dating anytime soon.

Confirming he won’t be dating for a while, Sam bluntly said: “No, I’m going to work on myself. No dating, I’m not ready and I’ve realised that.”