Sam Thompson CONFIRMS he’s dating again as he confesses to ‘letting himself go’ amid Zara McDermott split

Sam Thompson has confirmed he’s dating again as he confessed to “letting himself go” amid his shock split from Zara McDermott.

Following his ex’s confirmation of her new relationship with Louis Tomlinson, Sam has officially confirmed he is back on the dating scene.

The 32-year-old spoke, for the first time about moving on from his ex, to best pal Pete Wicks on their podcast Staying Relevant.

Sam confessed: “I went on the first date that I’ve had since I’ve been single recently and I was so nervous that I messaged Pete and it was the sweetest thing ever, but Pete basically sent me a list of what I had to do.”

“I was absolutely terrified, but you know what? There’s so many things that Pete gave me in that little snippet of advice.”

“That’s what Pete’s so good at. He literally gave me a play by play of what he, she walks in, I gave her a kiss on the cheek. I had a glass of wine waiting for her,” Sam detailed.

“I told her she looked lovely. I went, ‘here’s to a great date’. She sat down and we were off.”

Pete then grilled Sam on his plans to have a “glowup” with Sam replying: “Oh, God, I think I’ve done everything I can do.”

“I’ve done whatever it is that I can do, because I’m aware that I looked like f***ing shit.”

“No, no, I am aware of that. I’ve looked at photos, I’ve looked at videos, I’ve been like, my God, you’re a piece of s***.”

“It was a pretty tough time back then. I was thinking ‘God, you really let yourself go,” Sam confessed.

“Now I’ve got myself to a place where I’m like, I feel like I’m happy and I’m comfortable in my own skin again, if you know what I mean.”

The confession comes shortly after it was reported Sam had been sending “flirty messages” with former Love Island star Samie Elishi.

A source told The Sun: “Sam found the split and its public fall-out very hard but Samie has put a smile back on his face. She is a stunning girl and he’s told a few pals about her.”

“He seems excited. Obviously it’s early days, but clearly he has a thing for Love Islanders!”