Sam Thompson breaks silence on ex Zara’s ‘hard launch’ with Louis Tomlinson

Sam Thompson has broken his silence after his ex-girlfriend Zara McDermott “hard launched” her relationship with Louis Tomlinson on social media.

The Made in Chelsea star and Love Island alum split in January, after five years, and she has since moved on to the One Direction member.

Following the official confirmation of the pair’s relationship, Sam spoke to his best friend Pete Wicks on their podcast Staying Relevant, where he confessed his phone began to blow up.

He said: “I’m watching some YouTube video and my phone just started blowing up. I thought I’d been cancelled!”

Sam continued: “Mate it’s dinged up, you know when everyone is like, ‘Just checking in mate, is everything ok?’ and I’m looking at my phone like ‘What is going on?’”

“And genuinely you know what it’s like when you don’t quite know what’s happened so you think the worst. Tell you what though, I wouldn’t wish a hard launch on my worst enemy though.”

The comment came after Pete confessed he “disliked” a previous girlfriend of Sam’s, but didn’t reveal which one.

Taking part in a lie detector test, Pete was asked by Sam: “Have you disliked any of my previous partners?”

Pete took a second to reply before he laughed and said “yes.”

However, fans have speculated Pete was not talking about Zara, as it had been documented all over social media that all three of them had hung out together, with Zara and Pete even spending time together while Sam was on I’m A Celeb.