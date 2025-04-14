Sam Thompson announces HUGE career opportunity as ex Zara McDermott ‘confirms’ new relationship

Sam Thompson has announced a HUGE career update after his ex Zara McDermott “confirmed” her new relationship with One Direction star Louis Tomlinson.

According to The Daily Mail, the I’m A Celebrity winner is set to host a brand-new live breakfast show on Saturday mornings on Hits Radio.

The 32-year-old already hosts an evening radio show, and told The Daily Mail he is “thrilled by the new gig as he is such a morning person.”

In addition to playing a few of the top pop songs and nostalgic tunes, the Staying Relevant podcaster will be interviewing several A-list celebrities and sharing an inside look at his week.

Sam said: “Come on! It’s Saturday mornings baby. I have loved my evenings with my Hits Radio fam but I am such a morning person that the chance to spend the start of the weekend with listeners was too good to miss. See you all Saturday.”

On his first show, Sam will hang out with rapper Craig David.

The big news for Sam comes just days after Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson appeared to “confirm their relationship” as they enjoyed a concert date in Los Angeles.

Last month, their relationship was made public when they were spotted on a romantic dinner date at a hotel in Suffolk.

On Wednesday, while watching Stereophonics at The Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, Louis and Zara took to social media to share a peek of their relationship.

Just minutes apart, the new couple posted videos from the same section of the theatre, with Zara tagging the band and the location.

The “soft launch” on social media comes as it has been reported their budding romance is moving quickly as sources have reported Louis has introduced Zara to his family.

A friend told The Sun: “Zara has already met all the family and they can tell that she has made Louis giddy.”

“It’s the first time in a long time that they have seen him happy,” the source continued.

“They think Zara is super wholesome and health-conscious so they are happy he is with someone who shuns the party life.”