Sam Thompson admits he’s had an ‘uncomfortable year’ following split from Zara McDermott

Sam Thompson has admitted he’s had an “uncomfortable year” following his split from Zara McDermott.

The former Made In Chelsea star split from the ex Love Islander in December after five years together, and Zara is now dating the One Direction star Louis Tomlinson.

In a teaser clip for his appearance on close friend Pete Wicks’ Man Made podcast, he candidly reflected on the past year following the split and how he has evolved.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pete Wicks: Man Made (@manmadepod)

“It’s such a weird one because I still look to people for help all the time. I look to you, if I’m ever in a problem, I’ll call you, I’ll call Marvin, I’ll call Tony, I’ll call Ryan, my brother-in -law, I’ll call Louise.”

“I have a lot of people who I depend on and as much as I love that, I still feel inside like I’m not quite at the place where I can take care of myself.”

Pete asked: “So do you think then that asking people for help or being dependent on other people makes you less of a man?”

Sam clarified: “Asking for help, no. I think I lean a little bit too heavily into the depending.”

He continued: “I mean, this year, there’s been one big uncomfortable situation […] I feel like you need a bad year or not bad year but an uncomfortable year to change who you are as a person.”

“You need almost like a shock to put you into sort of like a new phase of your life.”

The candid conversation comes shortly after Sam confessed he’s “not ready” for a relationship, just weeks after his split from Love Island star Samie Elishi.

The reality stars were first linked in May when they were spotted locking lips in London, months after Sam’s split from Zara McDermott.

However, the pair’s relationship was said to have “fizzled out” according to MailOnline.

Speaking to his best friend Pete Wicks on their podcast Staying Relevant, the former Made In Chelsea star opened up about his recent breakup and confessed he will not be dating anytime soon.

He said: “Louise thinks I should go out with Emma Watson, who plays Hermione Granger in Harry Potter.”

Laughing, Pete replied: “I think you have more chance with the ginger fella.”

“Ron! No, Louise thinks I should go for a British thespian because she thinks its a little different, classy is the wrong word, but well to do,” Sam added.

Pete joked: “Opposites attract, she wants you to go out with someone opposite to even you out.”

Confirming he won’t be dating for a while, Sam bluntly said: “No, I’m going to work on myself. No dating, I’m not ready and I’ve realised that.”

Love Island star Samie Elishi was Sam’s first public romance after splitting from 28-year-old Zara McDermott, his partner of five years, who is currently seeing Louis Tomlinson, a former member of One Direction.