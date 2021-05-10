Safiyya Vorajee shows tribute room dedicated to her late daughter Azaylia Cain

Safiyya Vorajee has showed her Instagram followers a tribute room dedicated to her late daughter Azaylia Cain.

The aesthetic practitioner welcomed her first child with her reality star beau Ashley Cain in August last year.

Just two months, later, Azaylia was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of leukemia, and she sadly passed away on April 24 at just eight-months old.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday night, Safiyya shared clips of a room filled with tributes to Azaylia – including bouquets of flowers, teddy bears, balloons, paintings and photos of her.

Over the weekend, Ashley and Safiyya revealed they would be setting up a charity in honour of their baby girl. Prior to Azaylia’s death, the pair set up a GoFundMe page to fund treatment for their newborn in Singapore – raising over £1million just hours after the fundraiser was launched. Shortly after the money was raised, Ashley and Safiyya took Azaylia home from the hospital after being told by doctors that she could only had days left to live, and were unable to fly to Singapore for the treatment. The couple shared an update on the GoFundMe page on Saturday, where they explained how they would use the money donated.

They wrote: “To all our amazing supporters, we want to send our heartfelt thank yous to everyone who donated money, made and sent gifts, commented, prayed and showered our family with love and strength during the toughest days of our lives.”

“Azaylia joined the angels in heaven on Saturday 24th April after the most courageous battle with AML. She showed her heart, strength and determination every step of the way and we are so so proud of her.”

“During her short life on earth side she brought the world together, she claimed a community – her very own pride – who made amazing things happen. The world lit up. The world talked about childhood cancer. The world showed its heart. And YOU helped to make all of that happen.”

“The amount of money needed for Azaylia’s potential treatment in Singapore was raised in just 24 hours. That money can sadly no longer be used to help Azaylia but we want to make sure it is used positively – and in Azaylia’s name.”

“After days of emotional yet careful consideration we have decided that, firstly, we would like to use some to give Azaylia a magical and deserving send off – something that we believe you would all want to be a part of,” they said.

“Secondly, we will use the remaining money to help other children through a new charity we are setting up in Azaylia’s name. She has guided us throughout this process and it only feels right that we continue to use the platform we built together to help those in similar situations.”

“What we saw during our time fighting this monster has changed us forever and we will spend the rest of our lives spreading Azaylia’s message of hope and strength to all those who need it. We will ensure she lives on until the day we are able to hold her again in paradise.”

“We hope you will all continue to support us and keep our Likkle Lion Azaylia’s name in your hearts and thoughts forever. Together we can make a positive difference to the world and fight Childhood Cancer. #LetsGoChamp.”

