Rylan Clark-Neal thanks fans for support after splitting from husband

Rylan Clark-Neal has thanked fans for their support, after splitting from his husband Dan Neal.

The former X Factor star met his beau in 2013, and the couple tied the knot two years later.

In a post shared on Instagram, the TV presenter wrote: “I just wanted to write a message to thank you all for the love and kindness you have showed us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RYLAN (@rylan)

“We are currently prioritising our mental health and looking after the ones around us we love most.”

“I am working towards getting back to the jobs I love in due course. Thank you for being patient with me,” he added.

The 32-year-old has been missing from his BBC Radio 2 show since their break up.

Rylan confirmed his split from Dan in a heartbreaking statement last week.

In a statement shared with The Sun, the TV star wrote: “Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out – as the way it is being reported is unfair.”

“I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage.”

“I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help.”

“I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank you to everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time,” he added.