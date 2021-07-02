Rylan Clark-Neal thanks fans for support after splitting from husband

Rylan Clark-Neal has thanked fans for their support, after splitting from his husband Dan Neal.
The former X Factor star met his beau in 2013, and the couple tied the knot two years later.
In a post shared on Instagram, the TV presenter wrote: “I just wanted to write a message to thank you all for the love and kindness you have showed us.”
View this post on Instagram
“We are currently prioritising our mental health and looking after the ones around us we love most.”
“I am working towards getting back to the jobs I love in due course. Thank you for being patient with me,” he added.
The 32-year-old has been missing from his BBC Radio 2 show since their break up.
Rylan confirmed his split from Dan in a heartbreaking statement last week.
In a statement shared with The Sun, the TV star wrote: “Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out – as the way it is being reported is unfair.”
“I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage.”
“I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help.”
“I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank you to everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time,” he added.