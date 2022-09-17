Rylan Clark reveals his body ‘shut down’ amid divorce from ex Dan Neal

Rylan Clark has revealed his body “shut down” after suffering a breakdown amid his divorce from his ex Dan Neal.

The X Factor star confirmed their split in June 2021, after six years of marriage.

Speaking on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast, the TV personality revealed he couldn’t talk and had “slurred” speech, which lead his mother to believe he was having a stroke.

“My body did completely shut down,” Rylan told the host. “I wouldn’t eat. I went through a stage where I couldn’t even talk, which for some people might be quite handy.”

“My speech was just slurred. My mum thought I was having a stroke. My body just went. I went down to 9 stone, and I am six-foot-four.”

Rylan, who has been a Eurovision semi-final commentator since 2018, admitted his absence from the 2021 contest raised red flags amongst his friends.

“Two days before I was due to do Eurovision, everyone knew when I wasn’t at Eurovision something was wrong.”

“If I had done [Eurovision], I may not have gone on such a quick decline,” Rylan admitted. “And when I say quick decline, it felt like minutes. I felt like I’d had the jab and I was shutting down.”

The 33-year-old confessed he “needed” a break, after having been on the go since his 2012 stint on The X Factor.

“It was hard but on reflection, yes, I needed to stop,” he told Fearne. “Maybe it was an amalgamation of 10 years. I didn’t stop since the day I went on The X Factor.”

“Nothing stopped. I don’t regret stopping. I do feel if I try to carry on, maybe I could have dealt with things better from a personal point of view. I don’t regret that I stopped.”

Citing his recent trip to Barcelona, Rylan continued: “Doing what I did last week with Barcelona is a stop for me. That is how I am going to manage going forward.”

“If I feel I need a stop, have a stop, but have an enjoyable stop with yourself. And don’t be frightened of your own company.”

“I have never been on my own my entire life, ever. I would always live with my mum. Then I went on The X Factor. Then I met my ex-partner, and we moved straight in together.”

“I had never lived on my own, at 32. I was so frightened. That is what I was frightened of, being on my own. I was frightened of not having someone there.”

Rylan met his former beau Dan in 2013, and the couple tied-the-knot two years later.

Announcing their split in June 2021, the Big Brother star told The Sun: “Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out – as the way it is being reported is unfair.”

“I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage.”

“I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help.”

“I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank you to everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time,” he added.