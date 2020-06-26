Ryan Thomas surprises fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh with new Range Rover

The couple welcomed their first child earlier this year

Ryan Thomas has surprised his fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh with a brand new Range Rover.

The actor and the former TOWIE star got engaged in Italy last summer, and welcomed their first child together, a son named Roman, back in March.

Taking to Instagram, Lucy showed off her flashy new car, which costs over £80k.

“When @ryanthomas84 surprises u with this. obsessed with the colour!!!!” the 28-year-old captioned the video.

“Never driven a big car in my life, but with a baby, I really need more room for pram etc wish me luck,” she told fans.

The news comes just months after Ryan and Lucy welcomed their son, Roman Ravello Thomas.

The couple announced the exciting news on Instagram by sharing a black and white photo of their baby boy.

Lucy announced her pregnancy last August, two months after Ryan proposed to her while on holiday in Italy.

Ryan is already father to a daughter named Scarlett, whom he had with his ex Tina O’Brien.

