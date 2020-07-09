Ryan Thomas shows his support for Boohoo boss Umar Kamani amid fashion factory scandal

The pair have been close friends for years

Ryan Thomas has shown his support for Boohoo boss Umar Kamani, amid the retailer’s fashion factory scandal.

In a report published by The Sunday Times over the weekend, the Boohoo group was accused of using suppliers who operate poor working conditions in Leicester.

Taking to Instagram, Ryan shared a cheery photo with the businessman, alongside his younger brothers Scott and Adam.

“Family….a group experience of love & support ❤️,” he captioned the post.

Umar reacted to the tribute in the comment section by posting a heart emoji.

The actor and the entrepreneur have maintained a close relationship over the years, with Ryan’s 11-year-old daughter Scarlett becoming the face of Boohookids in 2016.

The father-of-two later took to the social media platform and shared an image of himself wearing clothes from boohooMan.

The news comes after Umar released an official statement on behalf of the Boohoo Group, addressing serious allegations against the fast fashion brand.

The group, which owns Boohoo, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal and MissPap, issued a statement that they would be launching an immediate independent review of their UK supply chains – following an undercover investigation by The Sunday Times.

The founder and CEO of PrettyLittleThing admitted the last few days have been “difficult and challenging” after reading “inaccurate” reports about the Boohoo group.

