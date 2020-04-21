The couple welcomed their first child last month

Ryan Thomas praises Lucy Mecklenburgh for being a ‘supermum’ during lockdown

Ryan Thomas has praised Lucy Mecklenburgh for being a “supermum” during the coronavirus lockdown.

The actor and the TOWIE star welcomed their first child together last month, a son named Roman.

Speaking to The Sun about life during isolation, Ryan said: “Lucy has been a supermum.”

“There is no rule book about being a mother and I think it has been a day-to-day challenge and she has dealt with it all amazingly, I’m super proud of her.”

Ryan also admitted it’s been hard being away from his family, particularly his two brothers Scott and Adam, during such a special time in their life.

“It’s been difficult having the new baby and not being with the boys, it’s just not a normal situation,” he explained.

“The first thing we do when our kids are born is to show them off to the brothers. But we’ve been keeping touch and FaceTime a lot.”

