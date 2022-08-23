Ryan Giggs vs Kate Greville trial: Judge delivers final message as jury are sent to deliberate

The Ryan Giggs vs Kate Greville trial has entered its 12th day at Manchester Crown Court.

The former Manchester United star has been accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour against his ex-girlfriend between August 2017 and November 2020.

Ryan is also charged with assaulting Kate, causing her actual bodily harm, and common assault of her sister Emma at his home in Manchester on November 1st, 2020.

The sports star has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

Judge Hilary Manley delivered her final message in Manchester Crown Court this morning, and the jury of seven women and five men have been sent out of court to deliberate a verdict.

In her final message, Judge Hilary told jurors that they must consider if the exes’ relationship was one “with ups and downs… that veered off the rails” because of Kate’s inability to accept Ryan’s “serial womanising”.

Or was it a “much darker and more sinister” relationship, in which Ryan “exploited his power” over an “emotionally vulnerable partner”.

However, she maintained that the defence were right to point out that the former Manchester United footballer is not on trial for being “serially unfaithful”.

Judge Hilary also recalled Kate’s evidence to the court, reminding the jury that Kate said it was “horrendous” when details of her affair with Ryan were outlined in the media.

She referred to an alleged incident which occurred in Dubai in September 2017, when Kate claimed that her then-boyfriend dragged her off the bed while she was naked and threw her out of a hotel room.

The judge told the jury that Kate revealed: “That was the first time he’d been aggressive with me”.

She recalled how Kate said she discovered Ryan was “in a relationship” with two other women, and she split from him towards the end of 2018.

The judge also reminded the jury that Kate said she had been “naive” at the time, and recalled Kate said: “I still desperately wanted to have a family [with Ryan]… I still thought he was my best friend.”

She reminded the jurors how Kate said she blocked her ex-boyfriend after finding out of his alleged affair with another woman for four months.

The jury were also reminded of an alleged message Kate received from Ryan, which read: “How dare you talk about me. This is going to ruin your career.”

The judge recalled Kate said she got back together with Ryan in May 2019, but felt she was “treading on egg shells” and feared he would “kick her out” if she spoke about his previous alleged affairs.

Judge Hilary recalled Kate’s allegation that Ryan kicked her in the back and threw a laptop bag at her head at a hotel in London in December 2019.

The judge added that Kate claimed her ex-boyfriend would ring her “50 times an hour” which would give her “anxiety”.

The jury heard that Kate said his actions were “erratic” and “it was like [he] was this crazy person”.

They were also reminded that Kate admitted she “probably would have gone travelling” if Covid-19 hasn’t happened, when she moved in with her boyfriend Ryan.

Judge Hilary recalled that Kate claimed the former Manchester United footballer was “subtle” with “lots of put downs” and would “take the p**s out of me all the time”.

Kate claimed he was “secretive with his phone” and that when she told him her father had cancer “he didn’t even look up from his phone,” the judge added.

The jury heard that Kate said “there was no affection” and that Ryan would “always want sex at night”.

The judge also reminded the jury that Kate claimed Ryan would re-load the dishwasher after she had already done it, and he allegedly said: “Do I have to show you everything?”

Judge Hilary recalled Kate’s evidence that Ryan was once so drunk “he couldn’t even walk” and he was “sick in the sink”.

Jurors hear that Kate said she check his phone, and discovered he had been messaging another woman about sex, in addition to checking his iPad and finding evidence of affairs with eight women during the course of their relationship.

Kate described these affairs as “full on relationships” that had begun in 2014, the judge added.

The jury were reminded that Kate alleged the former Manchester United footballer “called her a slag” via a message.

Judge Hilary reminded the jury about an email Ryan sent to Kate with the subject line “C**t!!!”.

The judge recalled Kate’s claim that the 48-year-old had previously used the derogatory term against her during their relationship.

Jurors heard of the cross-examination of Kate during the trial, in which she stated she “100%” told the police the “whole truth”.

Kate also said she had never “deliberately lied” to her friends or family about the case, the judge added.

Judge Hilary reminded jurors of Kate’s evidence related to an email she received from Ryan with an attachment and subject line “blackmail”.

Kate said she thought the attachment was a “sexual video”, but it was actually a video of her and another woman “in a Christmas scenario signing a Christmas song”.

Kate accused her ex-boyfriend Ryan of physical assault back in November 2020. Their relationship began in 2013, when both parties were still married.

The assault trial began on August 8.