Ryan Giggs’ ‘erratic’ messages to ex Kate Greville exposed in court

In November 2020, Kate Greville accused her ex-boyfriend, former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs, of physical assault.

Their relationship began in 2013, when both parties were still married.

The trial, which kicked off on Monday, is due to last two weeks – however, the jury of seven women and five men have been told that it may run into a third week.

The former Manchester United footballer is charged with using controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate, 36, between August 2017 and November 2020.

Ryan is also accused of causing Kate actual bodily harm at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1, 2020.

The sports star has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

During the spring of 2019, Kate accused Ryan of being in a relationship with a woman called Zara, while Ryan accused her of being in a relationship with a colleague named Rob.

The court heard that the 36-year-old had blocked the former footballer on WhatsApp after he allegedly threatened to share something with their work group chat.

When asked what he could have shared, Kate said, “He wasn’t very rational. Possibly something of a really private nature, of a really personal nature, that would really embarrass me.”

Ryan instead began contacting Kate via a string of “erratic” emails.

The first read: “ARE YOU F**KING DATING ROB IF YOU ARE, YOU ARE FINISHED. END OF.”

A follow-up email read: “Call me or I will ask on the group if you are dating. Now,” and another which said: “Now. Hurry the f**k up. I’m serious.”

The fourth and final email said: “I’m sorry to keep hassling you, doesn’t my erratic behaviour tell you how much I love you. I won’t hassle you again. Have a good night and sorry about before. X”

The jury were also taken through another string of messages between the former couple, between March 10 and 11, 2018.

The chain shows that when Kate didn’t respond to one of Ryan’s texts he sent: “Oi. Rude.” and proceeded to block her.

The following morning at 11:03 a.m. he texted her to say: “Sorry,” to which she asked: “Why did you block me?”

“I messaged you and seen you online and you didn’t reply,” Ryan said, and Kate replied, “How is that a reason to block me? What’s going on Ryan?” Ryan said: “What? Jesus I’ve just told you why, and it’s not good enough,” and Kate replied with a longer message in which she wrote, “I don’t understand you…that’s crazy.”

