Rumours are rife Love Island’s Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows have split

Have Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows split?

Rumours are rife on social media that the pair have parted ways, as they haven’t been seen together in weeks.

The couple, who met on the 2021 series of Love Island, also haven’t posted each other on social media for a while – leading fans to believe they’ve broken up.

Reddit is saying chloe and Toby possibly are done noooo please they’re my fav couple from their season 😭😭 #LoveIsland — 🌹💍 (@bachisland_) March 23, 2022

The split rumours have been circulating on Reddit and Twitter over the past few days, but Chloe and Toby are yet to address the speculation.

Goss.ie has also reached out to both their reps for a comment, but we’re yet to hear back.

The pair shot to fame on Love Island last year, and finished in second place.

Three months after they left the villa, Chloe and Toby moved in together, and regularly shared snaps from their new home on Instagram.

When they first moved in, the reality stars shared a sweet snap of them in their kitchen having a glass of champagne.

They captioned the post: “Cheers to us finally moving in 😢🥰.”

The news comes amid reports Chloe is set to appear on ITV’s The Games.

According to The Sun, the 26-year-old has been drafted in as a reserve contestant, and has been secretly training alongside the show’s other stars.

A source said: “Chloe has managed to keep it quiet but she has been busy training and meeting all the other stars.”

“It’s a huge deal for her and a big TV gig – she’s excited to be a part of it.”