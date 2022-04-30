Rumoured contestant for this year’s Love Island dubbed ‘the new Tommy Fury’

A rumoured contestant for this year’s Love Island has already been dubbed “the new Tommy Fury”.

According to The Sun, bosses are hoping to sign boxer and model Joshua Legrove for the upcoming series.

A TV insider said: “Joshua is a perfect fit for the show. Bosses are hoping he’ll follow in the footsteps of boxer Tommy Fury, who was a huge hit.”

“Joshua is really handsome but there is much more to him than that – the girls will go wild for him.”

Earlier this week, the newspaper also reported that Turkish actress Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is being lined up for this year’s series.

The London-based beauty already has 345k followers on Instagram, which includes TOWIE stars Pete Wicks and James Locke.

A source said: “Ekin-Su is the perfect contestant to get viewers tuning in this summer.”

“Not only is she beautiful, she’s also used to being on TV and moves in showbiz circles so she’s sure to bring fireworks.

“She’ll have no shortage of guys after her in the villa, that’s for sure,” the insider added.

Ekin-Su is a working actress, and has starred in a Turkish TV series called Kuzey Yildizi.

The brand new series of Love Island will premiere on June 6, and will run for 10 weeks on ITV2 and Virgin Media One.

