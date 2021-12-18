Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice win Strictly Come Dancing 2021

EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis and her pro dancing partner Giovanni Pernice are the winners of Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

The pair were up against GBBO winner John Whaite and Johannes Radebe in Saturday night’s final.

The couples got the same scores from the judges, but the public vote meant Rose and Giovanni were crowned the winners of this year’s series.

Rose, 27, is the first ever deaf person to win the popular BBC show.

John and Johannes also made history on the show as the first-ever all-male pairing and the only same-sex couple to reach the final.