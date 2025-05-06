Romeo Beckham SHUTS DOWN rumours girlfriend Kim is ‘to blame’ for ‘feud’ with family

Romeo Beckham appeared to shut down the rumours his girlfriend Kim is “to blame” for the ongoing reported “feud” with his brother Brooklyn.

Brooklyn and his wife Nicola were notably absent at father David’s 50th following rumours of a feud with brother Romeo.

Before the celebration began, the couple reportedly took a plane back to the United States on Saturday due to “a growing rift” between the oldest Beckham child and his parents.

Before dating Romeo, Kim reportedly dated his brother Brooklyn for a short period of time.

According to sources, Brooklyn and Kim allegedly had a romantic relationship in the past, but “that’s all water under the bridge.”

According to a source, the “issue at hand is that the couple questions whether Kim has the right intentions in dating Romeo.”

However, in a now deleted comment, Romeo has shut down the rumours the pair dated.

In response to a comment that read: “It’s appropriate to date your brother’s ex too? Cool,” Romeo replied: “Brooklyn and Kim never dated.”

A source reportedly told The Daily Mail earlier this week that the feud had “nothing to do with Kim and is all about Nicola.”

Fans first speculated that the pair had a falling out after Romeo posted an Instagram story celebrating his father’s 50th birthday.

The 22-year-old mentioned and tagged everyone in the photo, but Brooklyn and wife Nicola were nowhere to be seen.

Following this, David posted photos from the celebration, captioning the post: “So I thought I’d start celebrating slightly early , such a special night in Miami 🩷 So lucky to have amazing friends and family to start the 50th celebrations with 🩷 Love you @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven 🩷”

However, many fans noticed there was no mention of Brooklyn, with one commenting: “Where is Brooklyn? And you didn’t mention his name in the hashtags below, strange… 🤨🤔”

Another user questioned: “and Brooklyn & Nicola?,”

This is not the first time the two have missed events, as the pair were absent at Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week catwalk show just a month ago.