Romeo Beckham shares cryptic post amid suspected family feud with brother Brooklyn Beckham

Romeo Beckham has shared a cryptic post amid the ongoing suspected family feud with his older brother Brooklyn Beckham.

News broke last month that Brooklyn is not on speaking terms with Romeo, allegedly over the latter’s relationship with model Kim Turnbull.

Although it is understood that Brooklyn and Kim did have a romantic relationship in the past, “that’s all water under the bridge.”

Now, however, Romeo has taken to his Instagram story to share a photo of a quote spray painted onto the pavement which read “live the present” in orange capitalised letters.

Many online have interpreted this quote to mean focusing your full attention and awareness on the now, without being distracted by thoughts about the past or the future.

According to a recent report, Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz were denied a “private reunion” with David Beckham before his recent 50th birthday celebrations.

A source close to the family told TMZ that Brooklyn and Nicola flew to London last week with the sole intention of seeing the football star for his birthday.

They also said that the pair reached out to the family before the party, asking them to meet up privately before the celebrations, but this didn’t go to plan.

The source stated that the young couple were told to show up at the party at the Core restaurant in Notting Hill in London, or they wouldn’t get a chance to see David or the rest of the Beckham clan at all.

Fans first speculated that the pair had a falling out after Romeo posted an Instagram story celebrating his father’s 50th birthday.

The 22-year-old mentioned and tagged everyone in the photo, but Brooklyn and wife Nicola were nowhere to be seen.

Following this, David posted photos from the celebration, captioning the post: “So I thought I’d start celebrating slightly early , such a special night in Miami 🩷 So lucky to have amazing friends and family to start the 50th celebrations with 🩷 Love you @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven 🩷”

However, many fans noticed there was no mention of Brooklyn, with one commenting: “Where is Brooklyn? And you didn’t mention his name in the hashtags below, strange… 🤨🤔”

Another user questioned: “and Brooklyn & Nicola?”

In March, Brooklyn and Nicola were no-shows at Victoria Beckham’s Paris fashion show – while Romeo and his girlfriend Kim were in attendance.

Now, Victoria is reportedly experiencing her “worst nightmare” amid the suspected feud between her sons.

It’s understood that the designer is at the centre of the familial conflict, with her eldest son and his wife on one side and the rest of the family on the other.

Speaking with The Sun, a source close to the Beckham clan shared: “This is Victoria’s worst nightmare. The thought of any of her children falling out gives her sleepless nights.”

“It’s been difficult with Brooklyn since he met Nicola, and there’s no denying that there was a family fall-out over their wedding.”

“But Victoria and David [Beckham] have worked hard to get things back on track, so this is a real blow.”