Roman Kemp reveals Caitlyn Jenner reached out to him following the death of his best friend

Roman Kemp has revealed Caitlyn Jenner reached out to him following the death of his best friend.

In August last year, the radio presenter’s close friend and Capital FM co-worked Joe Lyons tragically took his own life.

Roman met Caitlyn during their stint on I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here back in 2019, and Roman revealed the former Olympian called him after hearing about Joe’s death.

Speaking to The Mirror, the 28-year-old said: “Someone that I’ve kept in contact with over the last year was Caitlyn Jenner.”

“She called when Joe died and, you know, very sweet of her, and said she remembered all the lovely things I said about him in the jungle. So that was really nice.”

Roman added Caitlyn also calls him for random catch-ups throughout the year.

“She’ll just call for catch-ups, she actually called me on New Year’s Day. Random, really, really, random, but, yeah, she’s a lovely lady,” he said.

