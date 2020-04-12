The TV presenter and husband Marvin shared the news on social media

Rochelle Humes reveals she is pregnant with her third child

Rochelle Humes has announced she is expecting her third child with husband Marvin.

The TV presenter and the X Factor star announced the happy news in a sweet Instagram post.

Taking to the social media network, Rochelle shared an Easter-themed photo, with the words “We’re expecting baby Humes October 2020” along with a photo of their baby scan.

Rochelle captioned the post: “There’s a baby bunny in my oven…🐰🤰🏾.”

Both Rochelle and Marvin have kept their children out of the spotlight, and only shared the first photo of their two daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina back in January.

“Our girl,” Rochelle posted at the time.

“I think it would be weird for me to post this without saying anything…but we’ve made the choice to share a little bit more of our family. Alaia is aware of social media now (gulp) and she often asks why her cousins and other family are featured but not her and to be honest, we don’t really have the answer..”

“Obviously it was coming from a place of protection maybe to a fault, let’s face it none of us really have this figured out..So here they are our babies, they won’t be on here often but thought you might like to meet them.. Please be kind,” she added.

