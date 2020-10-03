Rochelle Humes reveals she has started packing her hospital bag – as she prepares to welcome third child

The Saturdays star is expecting her first son with husband Marvin Humes

Rochelle Humes reveals she has started packing her hospital bag – as...

Rochelle Humes has revealed she has started packing her hospital bag, as she prepares to welcome her third child with husband Marvin.

The former Saturdays star already shares two daughters, Alaia-Mai and Valentina Raine, with the JLS star – and is preparing to given birth to her first son.

Taking to her Instagram Stories today, Rochelle revealed “the time has come” to prepare for the hospital.

“Ok so the time has come to actually put all this together,” she shared.

“I’ve done all my washing, everything’s ready – now I actually need to pack the baby bag.”

The singer enjoyed a stunning baby shower with family and close friends in August, complete with blue balloons and pampas grass.

Taking to Instagram, Rochelle shared a collection of photos from the day – writing: “You are showered with SO much love already little man…

“Yesterday was just perfect, I didn’t really want a baby shower this time around but I’m still smiling from ear to ear ????

“Thank you to my bestie @georginacleverley for reminding me to always celebrate milestones like this one. It was super intimate for obvious reasons but, my family and close friends are all I need ????”

