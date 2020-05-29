Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda Field reveals her mother is battling stage two cervical cancer

The 41-year-old is worried her mum will contract COVID-19 in hospital

Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda Field has revealed that her mother is battling stage two cervical cancer.

The 41-year-old said her mother Gwen, who also has Parkinson’s disease and lupus, is going into hospital on a daily basis – and is now facing an “aggressive tumour”.

Ayda confessed that she is worried her 70-year-old mother could contract the coronavirus in hospital.

“My mum in January was diagnosed with stage two cervical cancer and it had spread outside the cervix and was a very aggressive tumour,” she told listeners on her At Home with The Williamses podcast.

“So alongside her Parkinson’s and her Lupus was this cancer battle, and because the cancer was so big they decided that she needed to immediately go into chemo and radiation daily and have surgery.”

Ayda explained that her mother is high risk, and said it could be fatal if she contracted the virus.

“When the pandemic hit it was very scary, because my mum with Lupus and Parkinson’s and cancer, at 70 years old, is prime for some bad things happening – so she was going to the hospital every day for these treatments, and I just remember every day thinking, ‘Is she going to pick something up? Is this where it all ends?'”

The news comes after Robbie also expressed concerns for his father Pete, who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

