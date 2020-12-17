Robbie Williams reveals he almost died from mercury poisoning

The singer has praised his wife Ayda Field for urging him to get tested

Robbie Williams has revealed he almost died from mercury poisoning.

The former Take That star has admitted he consumed dangerous levels of mercury, after he ate too much seafood.

During an interview on Radio X, the 46-year-old said: “I was eating fish twice a day and I’ve got the highest mercury poisoning the doctor has ever seen.”

“Do you know what I thought when I heard that? ‘I’ve won!’ That’s how my ego works, ‘I’ve got the highest…did you say the highest? Thank you.’”

“I literally won the mercury award,” he joked.

Robbie then credited his wife Ayda Field for urging him to get tested.

“I got my mercury tested because my wife’s neurotic and she gets all sorts of tests all the time,” he confessed.

“Anyway, thank God, cause I could’ve dropped dead of mercury and arsenic poisoning.”

The singer is now on a strict “plant-based” diet.

Robbie and Ayda tied the knot back in 2010, and have since welcomed four children – Teddy, 8, Charlie, 6, Coco, 2, and Beau, nine months.