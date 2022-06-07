Robbie Williams apologises for making ‘bitchy’ comment about Liam Gallagher

Robbie Williams has apologised for making a “bitchy” comment about Liam Gallagher.

The singer threw shade at the former Oasis star after he played two nights at Knebworth over the weekend.

Liam returned to the famous rock ‘n’ roll venue, which hosted two 1996 Oasis gigs, for two solo shows.

Robbie, who played three nights at Knebworth in 2003, spoke to the NME about the possibility of a return to the venue, saying: “To go and do three again? I dunno.”

“I listened to his [Liam’s] last album and there’s some amazing songs on there. Like proper, proper – you know, how music should be. Or how this middle-aged fella thinks music should be.”

“I don’t know if you revisit [Knebworth], though. Do you revisit it? I’m sure we’d do OK if we sold tickets as cheaply,” he joked.

He then said: “Can I just apologise for saying the ‘cheaply’ thing – if you write that, can you say I apologise? I was being bitchy.”

Robbie is set to release his new album XXV – a collection of “re-recorded and newly orchestrated versions of his greatest hits recorded with the Metropole Orchestra, alongside a few surprises”, in September.

Liam Gallagher is due to play Belfast’s Ormeau Park on June 24th and the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin on August 27th.