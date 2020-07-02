Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field reveal they were once threatened with being BEHEADED

The couple opened up about the incident on Ayda's podcast

Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field reveal they were once threatened with...

Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field have revealed they were once threatened with being beheaded.

The couple were on a charity trip to Haiti with Unicef in 2010 when they found themselves in a “scary” situation.

Speaking on Ayda’s Postcards From The Edge podcast, Robbie told fans: “I got threatened to be beheaded in Haiti. We were going out there to help.”

“When we were threatened to be beheaded, I was like, ‘Should we go to the next street then?’ and looking back, it was scary.”

Ayda then added: “I was with you, I was being threatened to be beheaded as well!”

The couple are currently living in Los Angeles with their four kids Teddy, 7, Charlie, 5, Coco, 21 months, and Beau, five months.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder & CEO Ali Ryan opens up about her own experiences with double standards, gender inequality and sexism both in the workplace and in society in general.

Joining her this week is top Irish fitness coach Kiki Fit, who opens up about her own troubling experiences with harassment, as well as the struggle to be taken seriously as a woman in business.