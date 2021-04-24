Rita Ora sparks romance rumours with famed director Taika Waititi

Fans are very puzzled over their rumoured romance

Rita Ora has sparked romance rumours with famed director Taika Waititi.

In her latest Instagram post, the singer shared a cosy snap of the 45-year-old filmmaker wrapping his arms around her, as they wore matching Gucci outfits.

Rita tagged Taika in the post, and added the caption: “Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love.. ❤️.”

The rumoured couple were recently spotted with Chris Hemsworth, his wife Elsa Pataky, and Matt Damon in Sydney – following a trip to the Gold Coast.

The group are currently in Australia shooting scenes for Thor Love and Thunder, which is being directed by Taika.

Reacting to Rita’s post on Twitter, fans expressed their confusion over her new rumoured romance.

Others also suggested she may have a cameo in the upcoming Marvel movie.

how on earth did taika waititi and rita ora meet. i am trying to imagine their life as a couple and drawing a blank — alison rumfitt (@hangsawoman) April 23, 2021

TAIKA AND RITA ORA DATING???? WHAT IS GOING ON — dema (@fincheroth) April 23, 2021

I’m on a roller-coaster of emotions with Taika Waititi news.

First, I hear he’s a judge on Drag Race Down Under and it makes me happy Then I hear gossip that’s he’s dating Rita Ora and I just… pic.twitter.com/ZwZTaBglOc — abbie (@PamSandwiches) April 23, 2021

when taika waititi sneaks rita ora into the new thor movie thus making rita the first pop girlie in the mcu yup! (please don’t correct me if im wrong, I have seen maybe 5 marvel movies i don’t care) — riley (@r_ileymaybe) April 22, 2021

The news comes after Rita split from French director Romain Gavras late last year.

Back in March, his rep told MailOnline: “Rita and Romain split up months ago because of difficulties with their respective work commitments. They remain close friends.”

