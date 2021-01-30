Rita Ora loses over 200k followers in seven months after ‘flouting lockdown rules’

The singer has comes under fire in recent months

Rita Ora has lost over 200k followers in seven months, after facing serious backlash for flouting lockdown rules.

According to stats on Social Blade, the songstress has lost over 217k followers on Instagram since last May.

Last April, the singer was criticised for travelling 150 miles from her North London home to spend the first coronavirus lockdown with friends at a rented property in the Cotswolds.

At the time, Rita’s agent insisted she travelled on March 21, before Britons were encouraged to stay at home to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Months later, Rita sparked uproar on social media, after she celebrated her 30th birthday by hosting a secret party at a swanky Notting Hill restaurant in November.

After facing backlash, the pop star apologised for the “spur of the moment” decision to celebrate, and volunteered to pay a £10,000 fine.

However, the restaurant is now at risk of losing its license.

Days after her birthday bash hit headlines, Rita was accused of breaking more lockdown rules, after the Mail On Sunday reported that she failed to quarantine for 14 days following a trip to Egypt.

In a statement at the time, the 30-year-old explained: “I recently flew to Egypt to perform at a corporate event for a private company, where my travel party followed protocol and presented negative Covid tests upon entry, as required by Egyptian authorities.”

“Upon my return to Britain, I should have followed Government advice and isolated myself for the required period. As you know, I didn’t follow Government advice and… I apologise again, unreservedly.”

“While I realise the apologetic words of a pop star might not carry much weight, especially one who has broken the rules like I have, I do realise some might seek to follow my example,” she continued.

“My message to them is simple: please don’t. The guilt and shame I’ve carried this week for my mistake aren’t worth it. Instead, continue to listen to the Government advice and the voices of the heroes of the NHS and take the required precautions.”

“I hope to one day make it up to the public who have given me so much support over the years and, in particular, make it up to the heroes of the NHS.”

Rita added: “In the meantime, I will be donating my fee from Egypt to charity. Be better than I have been and learn from my mistakes so you don’t have to learn the hard way yourselves.”