Rita Ora and Taika Waititi pack on the PDA amid dating rumours

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have been spotted packing on the PDA amid rumours they’re dating.

The singer, 30, was first linked to the 45-year-old director last month after posting a cosy snap together on Instagram.

In photos published by MailOnline, the rumoured couple were papped enjoying an outdoor meal in Sydney – with Taika kissing Rita’s hand.

Earlier this month, the pair were spotted together at the world premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under at the Sydney Opera House.

Taiki married his wife Chelsea Winstanley back in 2011, who he reportedly split from in March last year.

The couple share two daughters – Te Hinekāhu (7) and Matewa Kiritapu (4).

Prior to her rumoured romance with Taiki, Rita split from her French director beau Romain Gavras late last year.

The rumoured couple were recently spotted with Chris Hemsworth, his wife Elsa Pataky, and Matt Damon in Sydney – following a trip to the Gold Coast.

The group are currently in Australia shooting scenes for Thor Love and Thunder, which is being directed by Taika.

