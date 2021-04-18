A new season is coming very soon

Ricky Gervais reveals when After Life season three will begin filming

Ricky Gervais has revealed when After Life season three will begin filming.

The comedian stars as a local journalist named Tony in the hit series, who is struggling to cope with the death of his wife Lisa.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the 59-year-old shared a snap of his script, revealing production is set to begin on Monday, April 19.

I’d better learn my lines. pic.twitter.com/zgWdz7UKZp — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) April 17, 2021

“I’d better learn my lines,” he wrote.

Season two of the show aired last year, with Ricky previously revealing his girlfriend of 38 years, Jane Fallon, was the inspiration behind the show.

Speaking to the MailOnline, the actor said: “Imagine if you lost everything and you didn’t care about living anymore. You would be free to do or say anything you chose.”

“Then you ask ‘what does losing everything mean?’ My answer is losing your life partner. I can’t imagine it. I can’t imagine doing anything without her.”