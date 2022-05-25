Ricky Gervais faces backlash for ‘anti-trans jokes’ in new Netflix special

Ricky Gervais is facing major backlash for “anti-trans jokes” he made in his new Netflix special.

SuperNature joined the streaming giant on Tuesday, and it is the comedian’s second stand-up special with Netflix.

Just minutes into his set, Ricky says: “Oh, women! Not all women, I mean the old-fashioned ones. The old-fashioned women, the ones with wombs.”

The 60-year-old continued: “Those f**king dinosaurs. I love the new women. They’re great, aren’t they? The new ones we’ve been seeing lately. The ones with beards and cocks. They’re as good as gold, I love them.”

“And now the old-fashioned ones say, ‘Oh, they want to use our toilets.’ ‘Why shouldn’t they use your toilets?’ ‘For ladies!’ ‘They are ladies — look at their pronouns!”

“What about this person isn’t a lady?’ ‘Well, his penis.’ ‘Her penis, you fucking bigot!’ ‘What if he rapes me?’ ‘What if she rapes you, you fucking TERF whore?’”

A TERF or Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist is someone who believes that trans women are not real women.

Later on in the show, Ricky begins talking about Kevin Hart being axed from hosting the 2018 Oscars due to previous homophobic tweets that he had shared.

He said: “You can’t predict what will be offensive in the future. You don’t know who the dominant mob will be. ”

“Like, the worst thing you can say today, get you cancelled on Twitter, death threats, the worst thing you can say today is, ‘Women don’t have penises,’ right? Now, no one saw that coming.”

“You won’t find a ten-year-old tweet of someone saying, ‘Women don’t have penises.’ You know why? We didn’t think we f**king had to!”

At the end of his show, Ricky said: “Full disclosure: In real life of course I support trans rights. I support all human rights, and trans rights are human rights.”

“Live your best life. Use your preferred pronouns. Be the gender that you feel that you are. But meet me halfway, ladies: Lose the cock. That’s all I’m saying.”

Taking to Twitter to react to the “anti-trans jokes”, one viewer wrote: “Ricky Gervais has a new stand up show out on Netflix today. 5 minutes in and he’s making jokes about trans women attacking & raping people in public bathrooms. To him we exist only as a punchline, a threat, something less than human.”

Another tweeted: “Ricky Gervais New Stand Up Show #SuperNature makes jokes about trans women attacking & raping people in public bathrooms. This isn’t comedy. This is making cheap, nasty stereotypes out of a minority group. Please, if you’re Transgender or Support Trans lives, don’t watch this.”

