REVEALED: First pictures of Sam Thompson and new ‘girlfriend’ as they enjoy date in London

The first pictures of Sam Thompson and his new reported girlfriend have been released, as they enjoyed a day out in London.

In photos obtained by The Sun, the I’m A Celebrity star was spotted in Chelsea’s Duke of York Square, treating his new model girlfriend, Talitha Balinska, to a Bite Mi snack.

The two also stayed out of sight when exploring the Fine Food market, dressed in jeans and baseball caps.

A source told The Sun: “Sam and Talitha appear to be very loved-up and were enjoying their day out together.”

“Sam seemed like he knew all of the best spots, given that Chelsea is his stomping ground.”

The pair have reportedly been on several dates after they first met last year on a photoshoot for Sam’s sunglasses brand Dinelli Eyewear.

Speaking to his best friend and co-podcast host Pete Wicks, in a clip for their podcast Staying Relevant, Sam hinted at his new love interest.

When asked by Pete how his weekend was, he replied: “I had a great weekend, I went to the pub, just me and a friend, me and some peeps.”

To which Pete responded: “A peep?,” as Sam laughed: “Yes, there was a peep there.”

Pete probed his best friend as he asked: “And how is that peep?” as Sam spilt: “That peep was absolutely, he or she, absolutely lovely.”

Sam further teased that there would be “a couple of repeats” of his great weekend.

The pictures come shortly after Zara McDermott, Sam’s ex-girlfriend, reportedly cut the final tie with her ex-boyfriend after “moving in” with her boyfriend Louis Tomlinson.

According to The Sun, the former Love Island star has recently deleted all traces of Sam from her social media.

As a couple, they used to share a lot of social media content together, including loved-up photos and skits.

However, the posts ultimately stopped after the pair split after five years together in late 2024.