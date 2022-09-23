Rebekah Vardy ‘signs HUGE deal’ to take part in tell-all Wagatha Christie documentary

Rebekah Vardy has reportedly signed a huge deal to take part in a tell-all documentary about the infamous Wagatha Christie case.

The wife of Jamie Vardy lost her high-profile libel case against Coleen Rooney back in July, following a seven-day trial at London’s High Court.

A source has since told The Sun: “Becky has been inundated with offers ever since the trial ended.”

“She has made no secret she believes she has been hard done by and is keen for her voice to be heard,” the source continued.

“Right now, she is facing the prospect of a hefty legal bill and sees this documentary as a way to recoup some of the costs.”

“Obviously her fee won’t be anything like the cost of her lawyers, but it will help.”

Meanwhile, Coleen has bagged a “multi-million pound” deal of her own with Disney+ for the rights to a tell-all documentary about the Wagatha Christie case.

According to The Sun, the deal will make the 36-year-old the “main breadwinner” in her family for the first time ever.

Coleen’s husband Wayne, who manages MLS side DC United in the US, earns a reported £800,000 a year.

The news comes amid reports Rebekah and Coleen are set to face each other in court again over their legal fees.

Rebekah launched a libel lawsuit against Coleen back in 2020, after she publicly accused her of leaking “false stories” about her private life.

In October 2019, the wife of Wayne Rooney claimed she planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account.

The mother-of-four said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account – and the false stories all made it into the press.

Coleen believed this was proof that her fellow WAG allegedly sold stories about her private life, but Rebekah vehemently denied her claims.

Their lengthy legal battle concluded with a seven-day trial at London’s High Court in May 2022.

The highly publicised trial saw both WAGs give evidence in court, as Rebekah tried to prove she wasn’t behind the leaks.

However, Coleen defended her claim in court on the basis her post was “substantially true”.

Mrs. Justice Steyn, who oversaw the week-long case in May, delivered her written ruling in July.

In her ruling, the judge agreed with Coleen’s defence, and said it was “likely” that Rebekah’s then-agent, Caroline Watt, “undertook the direct act” of passing information to The Sun newspaper.

Rebekah strongly denied Coleen’s claims in court, but on the final day of the trial, she accepted that her former agent Caroline, who had access to her Instagram account, may have been behind the leaks.