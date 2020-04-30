Rebekah Vardy shows off post-pregnancy body in powerful post

The mother of five was praised for her honesty

Rebekah Vardy has showcased her post-pregnancy body in a candid post.

The 38-year-old welcomed her daughter Olivia Grace to the world with her husband Jamie late last year.

Rebekah shared a photo on Instagram of her post-partum stomach, and urged her followers to be proud of their bodies.

“I’ve seen a lot of pics of people’s amazing abs in lockdown so thought I’d share my cute little (FL)abs with you as well,” she wrote.

“For anyone interested in following my lockdown eating plan it involves 3 quite healthy meals per day with my family, then I top up with a consistent intake of 🍪🍪🍪 in-between meals and after meals & then I make sure I’m keeping myself well hydrated with 🍷🍷🍷 in the evenings,” she jokingly added. “I also do yoga.”

Fans flooded the comment section and praised the brunette beauty for her bravery and honesty.

“😍 Respect @beckyvardy! I love your eating plan!!! #legend,” one follower penned.

“Great post. 💗💖💗 You’re a beauty inside and out 💗💖💗,” another commented.

