Rebekah Vardy secures victory in Coleen Rooney libel trial

The WAGs are currently locked in a legal battle

Rebekah Vardy has succeeded in having parts of Coleen Rooney’s defence in their ongoing libel battle thrown out by a High Court judge.

The WAG launched legal action against Coleen last year, after she publicly accused her of leaking stories to the press.

In October 2019, the wife of Wayne Rooney claimed she planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account.

The mother-of-four said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account – and the false stories all made it into the press. Coleen believed this was proof that the fellow WAG allegedly sold stories about her private life, but Rebekah has vehemently denied her claims. In court today, Mrs Justice Steyn dismissed a claim by Coleen that her fellow WAG showed “publicity seeking behaviour” when sitting behind her in someone else’s seat at the 2016 Euros. The judge found that even assuming the allegation was true, it would still not help Coleen’s case. Mrs Justice Steyn said: “The fact that a person seeks media coverage of their own attendance at a football match does not make it more probable that they would disclose private information about another person to the press.” However, the judge ruled against Rebekah on other parts of Coleen’s defence and denied her bid for summary judgment – a legal step which would see that part of the case resolved without a trial – relating to Coleen’s claim that Rebekah leaked a story about her returning to TV presenting.