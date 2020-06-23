Rebekah Vardy files paperwork to face Coleen Rooney in High Court – after launching €1million lawsuit

The WAGs will go head to head over claims Rebekah sold stories about Coleen to the press

Rebekah Vardy has filed paperwork to face Coleen Rooney in the High Court, after launching a €1million lawsuit over last year’s Wagatha Christie scandal.

According to The Sun, Jamie Vardy’s wife has lodged court papers which claim Coleen libelled or slandered her last October – when she accused her of selling fake stories to the press.

The WAGs had previously attempted to settle the matter outside of court, but now it looks like they’re set to come face-to-face in London’s High Court.

A source said: “Becky has made it clear to Coleen that she is deadly serious about clearing her name, and wants a full public apology.”

“It’s not about money. As far as Becky is concerned, she wants her costs and vindication. But since Coleen still refuses to agree to an apology, she’s gone ahead with filing the paperwork at the High Court.”

“It’s a very expensive thing to do and the expectation is costs could run towards half a million pounds for each side but she’s completely determined to clear her name at any cost,” the insider added.

The news comes after Coleen reportedly “sacked” her legal team – after she was told her case against Rebekah “isn’t very strong”.

Coleen publicly accused Rebekah of selling fake stories about her last October, after she planted false information on her personal Instagram.

The wife of Wayne Rooney claimed she planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account.

The mother-of-four said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account – and the false stories all made it into the press.

Coleen believed this was proof that the fellow WAG allegedly sold stories about her private life.

Despite Coleen’s claims, Rebekah vowed to prove her innocence, and it’s understood she hired a team of forensic IT experts to help her do so.

