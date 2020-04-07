Rebekah Vardy donates £10,000 to buy scrubs for healthcare workers

The donation will help buy at least 2,000 scrubs

Rebekah Vardy has donated £10,000 to buy scrubs for healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 37-year-old made the donation anonymously, but was applauded after her name came to light.

She donated the money to the Scrubs For Leicester campaign, launched by junior doctor Nicki Lygo and nutrition doctor Jim Stewart.

Nicki took to Twitter and thanked Rebekah for her generous donation.

“Thank you doesn’t go far enough. Amazing generosity. Thank you so so much,” she tweeted.

According to Leicestershire Live, the campaign was launched on April 1 and raised £1,000 on the first day.

Dr Lygo revealed that she had received a £10,000 donation from a supporter who simply called themselves RV.

“It is an incredible amount of generosity, we were aiming for £10,000 and now we’re above that and growing,” she added.

Rebekah is currently self-isolating with her footballer husband Jamie Vardy, and their three kids Sofia, 5, Finley, 3, and three-month-old Olivia.

On this week’s episode of The Gosscast, Goss.ie founder Ali Ryan and Editor Kendra Becker chat about the celebrities who are donating millions to help amid the coronavirus crisis, and the serious drama on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Plus, the girls discuss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s controversial move to Hollywood.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: