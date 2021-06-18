Rebekah Vardy claims her kids were ‘abused’ at school over Wagatha Christie scandal

The WAG is currently locked in a nasty legal battle with Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy claims her kids were ‘abused’ at school over Wagatha Christie...

Rebekah Vardy has claimed her kids were “abused” at school over the Wagatha Christie scandal back in 2019.

The WAG launched legal action against Coleen last year, after she publicly accused her of leaking stories to the press.

In October 2019, the wife of Wayne Rooney claimed she planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account.

The mother-of-four said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account – and the false stories all made it into the press.

Coleen believed this was proof that the fellow WAG allegedly sold stories about her private life, but Rebekah has vehemently denied her claims.

During a High Court hearing today, Rebekah’s lawyers claimed her family suffered “widespread abuse” over the scandal.

According to The Sun, Hugh Tomlinson QC told the court: “She suffered widespread abuse and hostility as a result of the post for a long period and her children were also abused at school.”

“It was a very serious matter for her.”

Rebekah’s legal team are currently fighting to have a “list of issues” in Coleen’s defence thrown out on the grounds they are “wrong” or irrelevant.

They’ve also argued that throwing out certain parts of her defence will save “time and costs”.

A trial is set to take place “before next Easter”.