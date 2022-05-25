Rebekah Vardy breaks social media silence as she awaits verdict in Wagatha Christie trial

Rebekah Vardy has made her social media comeback as she awaits the verdict to her libel trial against Coleen Rooney.

The 40-year-old launched a libel lawsuit against Coleen back in 2020, after she publicly accused her of leaking “false stories” about her private life.

In October 2019, the wife of Wayne Rooney claimed she planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account.

The mother-of-four said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account – and the false stories all made it into the press.

Coleen believed this was proof that the fellow WAG allegedly sold stories about her private life, but Rebekah vehemently denied her claims.

Their lengthy legal battle concluded with a seven-day trial at London’s High Court this month, which came to an end last week.

The highly-publicised trial saw both WAGs give evidence in court, as Rebekah tried to prove she wasn’t behind the leaks.

However, Coleen defended her claim in court on the basis her post was “substantially true”.

Ahead of the verdict, Rebekah took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet family snap with her footballer husband Jamie and her children.

The photo was taken after the Leicester City’s final Premier League match of the season at the King Power Stadium over the weekend.

Rebekah captioned the post with a single emoji “🥰” emoji.

