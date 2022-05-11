Rebekah Vardy breaks down in tears during Wagatha Christie trial as she recalls online abuse

Rebekah Vardy broke down in tears during the Wagatha Christie trial as she recalled online abuse targeting her children.

The WAG is suing Coleen Rooney for libel, after she publicly accused her of leaking “false stories” about her private life in 2019.

Rebekah took to the witness stand in London’s High Court for the second time today, and she became visibly emotional when she was asked about an article written about her in August 2017.

The headline of the exclusive article, which was written by The Sun, read: “Rebekah Vardy reduced to tears by vile Twitter trolls.”

Coleen’s lawyer David Sherborne asked Rebekah about the article, which goes on to detail some horrific abuse directed at her children.

Rebekah became upset and was asked if she wanted to take a break, to which she says she doesn’t think it will make any difference.

Mr Sherborne then assured Rebekah he was not going to go into detail about the abuse mentioned in the article.

He then refered to another story given to The Sun in November 2017, after Rebekah had appeared in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of here!

Mr Sherborne puts it to Rebekah: “You are consistently providing exclusive stories to The Sun.”

The WAG said she has “done lots of different things with lots of different press”.

Mr Sherborne said it wasn’t “a trick question”, and asked her again if she was consistently working with The Sun.

Rebekah explained that The Sun gave her opportunities but she would have also given interviews with other publications.

Coleen’s lawyer later asked about a message Rebekah’s agent Caroline Watt sent her about one of The Sun journalists, who wrote about Rebekah.

Caroline wrote that the journalist “always writes nice stories” and “does whatever I ask her”, and Rebekah replied that this is “helpful if it’s true”.

He then spoke about Instagram messages between Rebekah and another Sun journalist, in which she wrote: “We should do lunch soon.”

Rebekah told the court she was “just being nice” and insisted she wasn’t “developing a relationship”.

The ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial has been a long time coming, as Rebekah launched her libel suit against Coleen back in 2020 – after she accused her of leaking stories to the press.

In October 2019, the wife of Wayne Rooney claimed she planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account.

The mother-of-four said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account – and the false stories all made it into the press.

Coleen believed this was proof that the fellow WAG allegedly sold stories about her private life, but Rebekah has vehemently denied her claims – and is now suing her for libel.