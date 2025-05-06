Rebekah Vardy agrees to pay Coleen Rooney’s Wagatha legal fees

Rebekah Vardy has agreed to pay almost £1.2 million (€1.4 million) of Coleen Rooney’s legal fees following their high-profile Wagatha Christie battle.

It’s understood that Coleen ran up a legal bill costing more than £1.8 million after she successfully defended Rebekah’s London High Court claim back in 2022.

In written submissions for a hearing, Rebekah’s barrister, Juliet Wells, stated that the British media personality’s legal bill came to £1,833,906.89 and has “now been settled at £1,190,000, being c.£1,125,000 plus interest of c.£65.000.”

The barrister also wrote that Coleen is now claiming additional “assessment costs” of more than £300,000, which she described as “grossly disproportionate” and should be capped at “no more than £100,000.”

Lawyers for the wife of former England striker, Wayne Rooney, stated in a written submission that Rebekah was “the author of her own misfortune” and that she should “reflect upon her approach.”

The full amount of the assessment costs will be determined at the hearing before Judge Mark Whalan, who said he was “pleased” that the two sides had come to an agreement after a “hard-fought” battle.

He also said that the agreed figure was “inclusive of VAT”, and added: “I commend both sides for reaching that accommodation.”

In her written submissions, the 43-year-old stated that Coleen’s original £1.8 million legal bill was “substandard” and included costs “of briefing the press” and others to which she had “no entitlement.”

She also wrote that the bill could have been settled much sooner if Coleen had “engaged more constructively.”

The 39-year-old had offered to settle the legal bill for £1.1 million, excluding interest and assessment costs, in August 2024, which was rejected “out of hand.”

She said: “Mrs Vardy went to significant lengths to negotiate the bill despite being hamstrung by a lack of information and cooperation from Mrs Rooney’s camp. By contrast, Mrs Rooney’s tone when it came to settlement negotiations was intransigent and frequently belligerent.”

Coleen’s legal representative, Robin Dunne, stated that Rebekah had been “drip feeding” settlement offers.

He continued that Coleen’s lawyers had to complete “additional work” as “lurid headlines arising from briefings from Mrs Vardy’s camp dominated the press in the days before and during the hearings” in the case.

He said: “There will rarely be a case where it can be said with greater force that Mrs Vardy is the author of her own misfortune.”

“She took every conceivable point in this assessment, put Mrs Rooney to very significant work on each and every aspect of the proceedings, raised highly technical and potentially damaging issues and failed to make any reasonable offers for the bill until the 11th hour.”

“Her conduct has caused Mrs Rooney to incur £315,000 of assessment costs. This is higher than would have been the case had Mrs Vardy approached these costs proceedings reasonably.”

“If Mrs Vardy now wishes that the sum claimed were lower, she need only reflect upon her approach and conduct throughout.”

Rebekah is married to Leicester City captain Jamie Vardy.