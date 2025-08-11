Rebecca Loos clashes with GMB host over Celebrity SAS interrogation centred on David Beckham

Former model Rebecca Loos clashed with GMB host Richard Madeley after he attempted to question her over the fact that her alleged affair was brought up during her Celebrity SAS interrogation.

Back in 2003, the footballer’s former assistant claimed they had an affair while he was playing for Real Madrid – which he vehemently denied.

Years on, the 48-year-old was questioned about the alleged affair during her appearance on the most recent season of Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Of this experience, the former model told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “It was a little bit disappointing that there was so much focus on that in the interrogation room, because I really did think that going in, there was an opportunity for them to get to know me, and that was a very small part of my life, so, but it is what it is.”

She continued: “The reason I spoke out back in the day, and we don’t need to talk about this this morning, because we don’t need to focus on that. We’re here for SAS.”

“But the one thing I will say for me, it was always about the truth. It was always about being truthful for the truth to be revealed and I feel that that is one of the reasons why it won’t go away,” Rebecca claimed.

The 48-year-old shut down any further questions about the alleged affair when Richard Madeley asked whether she “blamed him” for denying the affair.

“Do you blame him [Beckham]?” Richard said, adding: “This is the last question on David Beckham, I promise.”

Rebecca replied: “I think we should focus on SAS,” but the host continued: “That’s the last question – do you blame him for taking that line?”

Putting an end to the awkward back-and-forth, the model said: “I want to talk about SAS. I’m sorry, Richard.”

Rebecca said she “understood” people asking her about the footballer after co-host Kate Garraway highlighted that she “got opportunities like SAS because of” her link to the footballer.

“I totally understand people asking,” she said. “I understand you asking. Many people find this interesting. It’s OK to talk a little bit about it.”

The former footballer, who is married to Victoria Beckham, has always maintained the alleged affair was “ludicrous.”

When asked if the reality show interrogation was a “final learning curve” that she will always be known for her association with Beckham, she acknowledged that it was true.