Reality TV couple drop hint they’re set to return to Celebrity Big Brother

A celebrity couple have reportedly dropped hints that they could return to the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The show has been off the air for over six years now, and was previously presented by Emma Willis.

ITV announced the return of the show on Friday night, following the success of the civilian series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

A new report has revealed that couple Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are rumoured to rejoin the show.

Spencer sparked the rumours when he took to his social media and retweeted a fan’s post that read: “Omg I wonder if Speidi will get asked for CBB 2024?!”

The Hills stars appeared on the show in 2013 and finished second behind This Morning presenter, Rylan Clark.

The couple or “Speidi” as they have been dubbed in the past have been married for 15 years and share two children together – Ryker and Gunner.

Omg I wonder if Speidi will get asked for CBB 2024?! @spencerpratt 👀👀👀 #CBB #CelebrityBigBrother — K (@kp27988) November 11, 2023

The new series will see celebrities take part in a variety of challenges and weekly nominations with Big Brother watching their every move.

While cast members have yet to be confirmed, a number of celebrities have been tipped to enter the iconic house.

Katie Price, Jedward and Trisha Paytas have all hinted at their return to the show.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the TV personality re-posted the Celebrity Big Brother return announcement alongside series of side-eye emojis.

While Trisha Paytas took to X and re-posted the Celebrity Big Brother return announcement alongside the caption: “I’m coming back 👀 with Queen reincarnate.”

The current civilian series has been fronted by AJ Odudu and Will Best – however, sources are yet to confirm if the pair will host it’s celebrity counterpart.