Reality star claims Love Island’s Molly Marsh had a boyfriend just WEEKS before the show

Gogglebox star George Baggs has claimed Molly Marsh had a boyfriend just weeks before she went on Love Island.

Speaking on his Not My Bagg podcast with his brother Joe, George told listeners he met the musical theatre actress at an event a couple of months ago.

He said: “We actually know Molly. I did think she had a boyfriend, I can’t lie. I spoke to her like two, three months ago at an event and she had a boyfriend. So that’s news to me.”

Joe said Molly’s mystery ex must be “gutted” that things are heating up between her and bombshell Zachariah Noble.

George revealed: “He’s pissed, and he works on cruise ships and stuff doesn’t he, so he’s in the middle of The Atlantic Ocean.”

Joe added: “He probably doesn’t even know. By the time he docks up he’s going to be watching Love Island.”

However, influencer @elliestewart19 commented on the video: “She hasn’t been with him for 7 months🥰”

When asked why she signed up for Love Island, Molly said: “I think it’s ideal timing and the perfect way to find someone.”

“I don’t go out and party and I don’t use dating apps, I’m actually quite old-fashioned, so there’s no better way to meet someone than by going into a Villa in the sun with the potential ‘one’ in there,” the 21-year-old added.