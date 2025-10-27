Raye reveals stolen car with ALL songwriting books has been found ‘completely intact’

Raye has revealed that her stolen car, with all of her songwriting books, has been found “completely intact.”

In October last year, the singer confessed her car had been robbed, with “all my songwriting books in the boot.”

However, in a recent interview on The EE Official Big Top 40 with Will Manning, Raye confessed that a couple of months ago, her car had been recovered with everything inside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official Big Top 40 from Global (@bigtop40)

Will asked Raye: “Last year your car was stolen, all the songwriting books were in there. How did that moment shape where we’re at right now with this next album?”

“So it was a rollercoaster journey, but what I didn’t tell everyone is that the police called me, maybe like 2-3 months ago, and they were like, ‘We found you car.'”

“And I got it back, and not only did I get it back, not one thing had been taken out of the car and all my songwriting books were their untouched,” she confessed.

Back in October, as she celebrated her 27th birthday, the singer revealed she had been a victim of theft.

In an Instagram post, where she shared photos of her 27th birthday celebrations, she wrote: “It’s my birthday and my car got stolen with all my songwriting books in the boot so no second album any time soon love you bye.”

“Sorry ur car got stolen” was written on a cake covered in crimson icing and sprinkles in one of the pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAYE 🇬🇧🇨🇭🇬🇭 (@raye)

After signing to Polydor Records as a teenager, the Brit School alumna, who is well-known for classics like “Prada featuring Casso” and “D-Block Europe,” has been moving up the charts for a long time.

She later wrote songs for Beyoncé and Rihanna and contributed vocals to David Guetta and Jax Jones’ top five hits.

Despite her talent, she did not achieve the same success with her solo work, and in 2021, she expressed frustration that her label had not yet allowed her to release her debut album.

However, by the end of 2022, she had made a name for herself, and her dance song Escapism, which featured 070 Shake, became a TikTok sensation and reached the top of the charts.

Last year, Raye took home six out of seven BRIT Awards at the prestigious music ceremony.

She was in floods of tears as she later accepted Album Of The Year, Artist Of The Year and Songwriter of the Year, bringing her beloved grandmother on stage at one point.

The star now holds the record for the most BRITs won at a single ceremony, a record which previously stood at four, jointly held by Blur, Adele, and Harry Styles.

Upon accepting her first award of the night, she said: “I’m shaking. I don’t really know what to say right now, but… thank you. I’ve always dreamed of saying that.”

Accepting Best New Artist just minutes afterwards, the emotional star told the crowd: “What is actually happening right now ’cause I just don’t understand!”

She referenced her new beginning in her Best New Artist Speech.

“I have to thank my mum and my dad who are also part of my team, and my grandma. Yes grandma! I, in ways, do feel like a new artist. I released my first song when I was 15, my first mixtape when I was 16, don’t go and listen to it because it’s not that good any more.”

“But I do feel like a new artist, I got to start again. The artist I was three years ago would not believe what she’s seeing today. I’m my own boss now, I’m in control. Thank you!”