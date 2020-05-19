The royal couple have had a dramatic two years

Rare snaps from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding have been shared, to mark their second anniversary.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot two years ago today, at St George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Omid Scobie, who co-wrote the couple’s upcoming biography, shared four behind-the-scenes photos from their big day on Twitter this morning.

“Two years ago today!” he started the post.

“As Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan celebrate their second wedding anniversary, a few lesser seen moments from the Sussexes’ 2018 wedding…”

Fans of the pair were quick to congratulate them on the milestone.

“Happy anniversary harry and Meghan. Cheers to many happy years together,” one user tweeted.

“Lovely photos. Wishing them both a happy time,” another penned.

In one of the images, the newly married couple can be seen posing for a photographer with their flower girls and page boys.

In another, Harry is pictured with his brother Prince William as they walk downstairs to prepare for the ceremony.

The couple’s upcoming biography, which is titled Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, is set to be released worldwide in August.

The biography promises to go “beyond the headlines” to release unknown details about the pair’s life together “dispelling the many rumours and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond.”

