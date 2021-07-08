Queen Elizabeth visits the set of Coronation Street

The visit was in honour of the popular soap's 60th anniversary

Queen Elizabeth has visited the set of Coronation Street.

The 95-year-old monarch met with soap stars William Roache, Barbara Knox, Sue Nicholls and Helen Worth outside the iconic Rover’s Inn on Thursday.

The visit was in honour of the soap’s 60th anniversary and to celebrate the team’s achievement of staying on air and entertaining the nation throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronation Street is deeply honoured to have Her Majesty The Queen pay a very special visit to the cobbles today. Find out more >> https://t.co/9YBPnfMUYL@RoyalFamily @itv @WeAreSTV #Corrie pic.twitter.com/an5qHXVlAR — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) July 8, 2021

The Queen was gifted an original ‘Corrie Cobble’ from 1981, specially engraved by a local stonemasons, an early edition bottle of 60th Anniversary ‘Weatherfield Spirit’ Gin with a pair of Meehart Manchester Skyline gin glasses and a bag of ‘Corrie’ goodies.

John Whiston, ITV’s Managing Director of Continuing Drama, said: “For everyone who works on Coronation Street this was a very special and very personal event. We felt deeply honoured to have Her Majesty walk down the cobbles and visit The Rovers.”

“I hope Her Majesty went away knowing how much her visit meant to us in the North after what has been a very difficult and dark 18 months. It has been a real morale boost for all of us as we come out of the pandemic and look to the future.”

“And with so many doors in Buckingham Palace, we hope Her Majesty will find a use for an original Coronation Street cobble. They make very effective doorstops,” he added.

ITV CEO, Dame Carolyn McCall, said: “It has been such an honour to have Her Majesty here today.”

“The whole team has worked so hard through a very difficult period and it was very special for all of us to have Her Majesty walking the famous cobbles of Coronation Street. It will never be forgotten!”