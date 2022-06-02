Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee: What is Trooping the Colour?

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations kicked off today with the Trooping of the Colour, a ceremony that has marked the official birthday of the British monarch for over 260 years.

It is performed annually in London by regiments of the British army.

This year’s celebrations are particularly significant, as it marks Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign over the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms.

Queen Elizabeth II was 25 years old when her reign began in 1952, making her the longest-reigning British monarch in history.

Over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians come together in this great display to celebrate the British monarch.

The Queen arrives at Horse Guards’s Parade by carriage, and is greeted by a royal salute and carries out an inspection of the troops, who are dressed in the ceremonial uniform of red tunics and bearskin hats.

After the military bands have performed, the Regimental Colour, or the British flag, is processed down the ranks of soldiers.

Once the Foot Guards have marched past, The Queen rides back to Buckingham Palace by carriage, before taking the salute once again.

The Queen is then joined by other Members of the Royal Family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past from the Royal Air Force.

A 41-gun salute is also fired in Green Park to mark the momentous occasion.

The family members who appeared alongside the Queen on the balcony this year included Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton with their three children, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex.

The Queen’s cousins the Duke of Kent, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and Princess Alexandra were also in attendance.

Notably missing from the balcony of Buckingham Palace were the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as they are no longer senior working members of the Royal Family.

More than 1,400 soldiers💂 and 250 horses🐴 from the British Army’s Household Division have taken part in the Trooping of the Colour in front of thousands of spectators, for Her Majesty The Queen’s #PlatinumJubilee celebrations. Read more: https://t.co/IExVJQSvL5 pic.twitter.com/DtsF2iO1wp — British Army 🇬🇧 (@BritishArmy) June 2, 2022



However, the couple, who returned to the UK with their children on Wednesday, were present behind the scenes.

Photographers snapped photos of the pair chatting to family members inside Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour ceremony today.

Harry and Meghan, who wore a navy dress with a matching hat, were spotted speaking to the Duke of Kent in the photos.

At another point, Meghan was also papped sharing a sweet moment with Zara Tindall’s children.

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex – with the Duke of Kent, during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade 📸 ©Kelvin Bruce/Jim Bennett #PlatinumJubilee #HM70 #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/OWhvk9nJLA — Derek Momodu (@DelMody) June 2, 2022

A playful Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, is pictured with Savannah Phillips and Mia Tindall – during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade 📸 ©Kelvin Bruce/Jim Bennett #PlatinumJubilee #HM70 #TroopingTheColour https://t.co/KaPj1nS6S5 pic.twitter.com/3Rp8cfdokw — Derek Momodu (@DelMody) June 2, 2022

Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his military titles due to sex abuse allegations against him, was also excluded from the traditional balcony appearance today.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations will continue throughout the four-day bank holiday weekend.

The Queen leads the Royal family onto the Buckingham Palace balcony for a flypast to mark her #PlatinumJubilee, as crowds cheer belowhttps://t.co/LEVhLUPZpc pic.twitter.com/U6kDS4taP8 — Bloomberg UK (@BloombergUK) June 2, 2022